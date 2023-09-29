UP cops 'plant' pistol on teacher's bike; charge him with arms smuggling

In an incident reflecting the style of functioning of the Uttar Pradesh police, two cops allegedly planted a country-made pistol on the bike of a teacher and later arrested him on charges of arms smuggling after the pistol was recovered from the bike in the state's Meerut town.

The deeds of the cops were caught on CCTV leaving the state police in red. Two cops were later suspended and the teacher was released but not before he and his family spent an entire night at the police station, pleading with the police to let the man go.

A senior police official said in Meerut that a probe was launched into the matter. ''We have asked the family to provide the CCTV footage... we will take action if it is verified,'' said the official.