UP court sentences German national to 14 months jail for committing fraud

The court also ordered that the time which Misch may have previously spent in jail be counted toward his sentence.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 20:17 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 20:17 IST
