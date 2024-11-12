UP court sentences German national to 14 months jail for committing fraud

<p>Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh: A local court on Monday sentenced a German national to 14 months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him for committing fraud by altering the validity date of his expired visa.</p>.<p>Senior Prosecution Officer Satish Verma said Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Alok Yadav awarded the sentence to Holger Erik Misch, a resident of Berlin.</p>.<p>In 2017, during an inspection by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Sub-Inspector Sitaram discovered that Misch's visa had expired but he had manipulated the document to extend the validity, he said.</p>.Delhi govt urges LG to make 10,000 bus marshals permanent, says crime against women on rise.<p>Following the investigation, the police filed charges against Misch under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for fraud and Section 14A of the Foreigners Act.</p>.<p>After hearing both sides, the court found Misch guilty and imposed the sentence along with a seven-day additional imprisonment if the fine is not paid.</p>.<p>The court also ordered that the time which Misch may have previously spent in jail be counted toward his sentence.</p>