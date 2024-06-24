UP DSP demoted to constable over 'affair' with lady cop

Lucknow: An alleged affair with a lady constable cost an Uttar Pradesh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) dearly as he was demoted back to the post of constable from where he had been promoted as the DSP after passing departmental examinations.

Kripa Shankar Kanaujia, who had joined Uttar Pradesh police as a constable, had worked his way through hard work and successfully clearing the departmental examinations and was promoted head constable and then to inspector and finally a DSP a few years back.

Kanaujia, who currently held the charge of Bighapur in Unnao district as a circle officer (CO), had allegedly been caught in a compromising situation with a lady constable at a hotel in Kanpur in 2021 after which he was suspended and a departmental inquiry was launched in the matter.