Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: FIR lodged against iron trader who stripped off clothes at GST office

Meerut-based iron trader Akshat Jain had stripped down to his underwear at the Mohan Nagar GST office in Ghaziabad and sat on a protest alleging harassment at the hands of officials of the department.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 16:39 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us