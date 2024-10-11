Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP gets Rs 31,962 crore advance instalment of tax devolution from Centre, largest among all states

According to an official statement, the central government's allocation is intended to bolster the economic stability of the states ahead of the festive season.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 20:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 20:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian Politicstax devolution formulafestive season

Follow us on :

Follow Us