UP government to set up Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj

<p>Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to build a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj ahead of the Mahakumbh next year, a minister said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The Tourism Department will establish the museum for the devotees to digitally experience the 'Samudra Manthan' and learn about Kumbh, Mahakumbh, and other spiritual landmarks, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said.</p>.<p>The museum is slated to come up on Arail Road Naini near Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj.</p>.<p>The building, spread over an area of 10,000 square meters, will accommodate 2,000 to 2,500 visitors at a time. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 21.38 crore project, Rs 6 crore of which has already been disbursed, he said.</p>.<p>A gallery showcasing the 14 gems of Samudra Manthan will be created in the museum, he said.</p>.<p>The museum will carry information Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain Kumbh, he said.</p>