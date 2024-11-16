Home
UP hospital fire: Congress demands probe, strict action against those guilty of negligence

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college in Jhansi, officials said, as 16 injured children are battled for life on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 07:35 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 07:35 IST
