<p>In a shocking incident, a student allegedly attacked and assaulted his school teacher following rejection of his 'one-sided' proposal in the Kotwali Nagar area of Mainpuri, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>.</p><p>According to media reports, the man intercepted the woman on a deserted street, which initially began as an interaction. </p><p>Later, he attacked the victim's face using a sharp weapon and bit her lips.</p><p>The teacher's family claimed that the student, identified as one Akhand Pratap, had previously abused the teacher. Although she changed school to escape the harassment, he continued to stalk her and pressured her for a relationship.</p><p>On Monday, while the teacher was on her way to provide home tuition, the 24-year-old intercepted her in a deserted lane. The interaction initially began as a conversation, following which he placed his hands around her neck and dragged her. </p><p>The CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, showing the accused attacking her face with a sharp weapon and brutally biting her lips.</p>.<p>The victim sustained critical facial injuries and was initially taken to a district hospital before being referred to a private facility in Agra for specialised treatment.</p><p>An FIR has been registered at the Mainpuri Kotwali Nagar police station based on a complaint by the teacher's brother. </p>