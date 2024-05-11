Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP man kills self after fatally shooting five of family

A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and three children dead before killing himself at Plahapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 08:20 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sitapur: A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and three children dead before killing himself at Plahapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Saturday.

Anurag Singh, 45, was mentally unstable and this could have led to the incident, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

'We are collecting evidence from the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem,' he said.

Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4. He later shot himself dead, the official said.

Police units have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2024, 08:20 IST
Uttar PradeshCrime

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT