UP: Muzaffarnagar lekhpal suspended for issuing incorrect caste certificate

The accused was identified as Sanjay Chauhan, lekhpal of Jaula village, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 10:36 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A lekhpal has been suspended for allegedly issuing an incorrect caste certificate, an official said on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Budhana Rajkumar told reporters here on Sunday that on the directive of District Magistrate Umesh Mishra, lekhpal Chauhan was suspended for issuing an incorrect caste certificate.

He said that adverse entry against the tehsildar of Budhana has also been ordered.

Published 29 September 2024, 10:36 IST
