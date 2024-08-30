Home
UP: Police busts fake call centre, 4 held for duping people

The accused have been identified as Purushottam, Deepak, Ram Balak Rai and Amar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone 2) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 09:15 IST

Noida (UP): Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested four men for allegedly duping people by selling them fake “trading software” here, an official said on Friday.

The police raid in Sector-63 on Thursday night led to the seizing of 33 laptops, six mobile phones, a printer, three QR code machines and fake documents, from their possession Awasthi added.

The call operatives would contact foreigners, claiming to sell ‘trading software’ and cheat them of lakhs of rupees, the DCP said.

"Investigations have revealed that these people falsely claimed to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)," he said.

Further investigation is underway, Awasthi said.

Published 30 August 2024, 09:15 IST
