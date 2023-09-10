Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP Police ropes in 'Jawan' to send home road safety message

A picture showing Khan's character in the movie and a helmet was also shared in the post.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 16:56 IST

Follow Us

The Uttar Pradesh Police used a picture of Shahrukh Khan's character in newly released Hindi film Jawan to send a message of road safety.

In a post shared on social media platform 'X' on Saturday UP police wrote in Hindi, 'Be it young or old, never forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler.' A picture showing Khan's character in the movie and a helmet was also shared in the post. The Khan's character has his head and half of the face covered in bandage.

The post garnered over 1.5 million views and 58K likes till Sunday evening. In the replies to the post, users appreciated the creativity.

One of the users wrote, 'A good effort but its impact should reach the ground level.' Jawan hit the cinema screen on September 7 with a bumper opening.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 16:56 IST)
India NewsShah Rukh KhanSRKUP PoliceJawanTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT