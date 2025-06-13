Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP university's VC says history of 'foreign invaders' won't be taught at his institution

Speaking to reporters in Gonda during a one-day visit, the VC said, "Those who destroyed Indian culture will not be glorified in the university's textbooks and curriculum
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 13:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 13:47 IST
Uttar PradeshMughalsUniversityGhazni

Follow us on :

Follow Us