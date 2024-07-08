UP woman shot dead, 3 family members injured in late-night attack

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): A 48-year-old woman was shot dead at home here in the early hours of Monday while her husband and two others of the family were injured when a young man and two accomplices broke in and attacked them, police said.

They said the 22-year-old attacker identified as one Anurag Pal, later shot himself dead with a country made pistol. While local people claimed that Pal had feelings for the daughter of the woman killed in the raid, police said the exact cause could be ascertained only after a probe.

The incident took place in Godiyan Kheda village under the Fatehpur Chaurasi police station area around 3 am.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prem Chandra said Phoolkumari (48), her husband Puttilal (53) and two others of the family, including daughter Reshu, were rushed to a hospital with injuries but Phoolkumari died.