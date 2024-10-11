UP: Youth fatally attacked in Amethi

<p>Amethi: A 26-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants here in Amethi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> early Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The man was asleep by the roadside in Sidhiavan village when the assailants beat him with sticks around 1.30 am, the police said.</p>.<p>"Vimlesh Tripathi was later rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jagdishpur, from where doctors referred him to the trauma centre in Lucknow. He died during treatment," local police station in-charge Dhirendra Yadav said.</p>.UP court sentences 10-year jail term to man convicted for raping girl in 2016.<p>He said the postmortem and other legal proceedings in the case are ongoing. </p>