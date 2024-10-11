Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Youth fatally attacked in Amethi

The man was asleep by the roadside in Sidhiavan village when the assailants beat him with sticks around 1.30 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 07:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 07:21 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimemurderAmethi

Follow us on :

Follow Us