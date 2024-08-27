Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Upset over wife not returning from parents' home, man dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

'After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot immediately. We have taken the body into our custody and initiated further legal proceedings,' officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 07:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ballia, UP: Upset over his wife's prolonged stay at her paternal home, a 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, police said on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Alok Rajak, a resident of Sarwar Kakargatti in Maniyar town, they said.

"The man hanged himself as he was upset about his wife not returning from her parents' home," said Ratnesh Dubey, Maniyar police station incharge.

"After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot immediately. We have taken the body into our custody and initiated further legal proceedings. An investigation into the matter is under way," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2024, 07:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBallia

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT