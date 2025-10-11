Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

US tariffs an opportunity to explore new markets, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells carpet traders

Adityanath inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi on Saturday, the UP government said in a statement.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 11:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us