Bareilly district administration denies permission for mass marriage event of Muslim converts

IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who had announced to organise the event, said, "We work within the ambit of the law. The mass marriage program will be held only after the permission of the administration. We sought permission from the administration, which was not given. The program will not be held without the permission of the administration." IMC state in-charge Nadeem Qureshi said the city magistrate did not give permission to convert and perform the marriage of couples. As such, the program has been postponed for now, he added.