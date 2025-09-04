Menu
Uttar Pradesh: Case against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh, three others in cheating matter

Advocate Ashish Singh, appearing for Varanasi-based businessman Vishal Singh, said his client was allegedly duped in the name of investment in the Bhojpuri film 'Boss', which was released in 2018.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 06:48 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 06:48 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

