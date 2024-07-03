Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath smells 'conspiracy' behind Hathras stampede, forms SIT to probe incident

The Chief Minister said that the ‘sevadars’ (volunteers) tried to "suppress" the incident. ‘’One of the eyewitnesses said that the incident happened when the sevadars tried to stop the devotees from having darshan of the priest narrator,’’ Adityanath said.

He said that the organisers and the sevadars would be quizzed to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. ‘’Usually the sevadars don’t allow the officials to enter the event…they tried to hide the incident and fled from the venue when the police arrived,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister said that the devotees often fell prey to the "conspiracy of the anti-social elements" at such events. ‘’The devotees are disciplined but the miscreants present among them often cause troubles,’’ he added.