Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh court issues notice to attach Rs 30 crore assets of accused in codeine cough syrup case

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused had used forged documents to obtain warehouse and drug licences for his firm, M/s Shaili Traders, based in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Verma said.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 16:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us