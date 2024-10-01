Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh girl kills self after fight with mother

The girl, a class 11 student, went to sleep following the argument, and the next morning her mother didn’t find her in the room.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 21:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 21:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us