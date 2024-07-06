Home
Uttar Pradesh health dept leverages YouTube for medical education of govt doctors in remote areas

A YouTube channel -- "Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam" -- has been started where specialist doctors make demo-cum-PPT presentations at 6 pm every Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 10:54 IST

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh health department is using YouTube for continuous medical education and competence building of government doctors posted in remote areas.

A YouTube channel -- "Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam" -- has been started where specialist doctors make demo-cum-PPT presentations at 6 pm every Friday, said Partha Sarthi Sensharma, the principal secretary of the medical health and family welfare department.

"While some hundreds of doctors join them live, many more watch the episodes later," Sensharma told PTI.

More than 15 episodes have already been aired and viewed by thousands of doctors. The topics have been selected carefully to meet the gaps in knowledge -- such as dealing with acute chest pain, diabetes, hypertension, acne and other skin diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), etc.

"The idea is to leverage the reach and power of digital connectivity to enhance skills as well as motivation of doctors working in provincial towns so as to improve health service delivery," Sensharma said.

Published 06 July 2024, 10:54 IST
