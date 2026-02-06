<p>Jhansi (UP): A man married three women over the past six years and allegedly deserted them after harassing them for dowry, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The matter came to light when the three women reached the SSP office together to lodge a complaint against their husband on Friday.</p>.SIR: Final voter list for Uttar Pradesh to be published on April 10.<p>The victims alleged that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jamura Mahi in Lalitpur district, married them by keeping each in the dark about the other marriages, Babina Station House Officer J P Pal said.</p>.<p>Police said Kumar, who was allegedly planning to marry for the fourth time, has been booked in a fraud case.</p>.<p>The victims, Shivani Ahirwar, Rakhi, and Jyoti, revealed that Kumar married them in 2019, 2021, and 2023, respectively.</p>.<p>Shivani, a resident of Gopalpura in Babina, alleged that Kumar assaulted and ousted her from his house while she was pregnant. She is currently living with her one-year-old daughter at her parents' house and claimed that Kumar is now threatening to kill her, they said.</p>.<p>The women further alleged that Kumar's motive was to grab jewellery and cash as dowry. After a few months of marriage, he would reportedly force them out of the house while demanding a divorce.</p>.Two policemen suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for honey-trapping, extorting farmer.<p>One of the wives had previously registered a dowry harassment case against him at the Jakhaura police station in Lalitpur.</p>.<p>The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to take appropriate legal action against the accused, the SHO added. </p>