<p>Mathura: More than 60 passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway here on Thursday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 5:30 am near milestone 110 on the Agra-Noida carriageway in the Raya area.</p>.<p>The bus (UP 90 AT 8837), travelling from Banda to Delhi, caught fire after the rear tyre brake got jammed, Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) Kishan Lal said.</p>.Techie drowning case: SIT questions Noida Authority officials; builder sent to 14-day judicial custody.<p>Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took a little over an hour to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding that the driver fled.</p>.<p>No casualties were reported and the passengers were later sent to their destinations by alternative arrangements, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident comes a little over a month after a major accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in which 19 people were killed.</p>.<p>On December 16, 2025, eight buses and two smaller vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up that triggered a massive fire, leaving several bodies charred beyond recognition and requiring DNA profiling for identification. </p>