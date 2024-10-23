Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Vantangiya festival to be organised in two Gonda villages ahead of Diwali

Vantagiyas are one of the most backward forest-dwelling tribes of Uttar Pradesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 04:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 04:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathTrendingDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us