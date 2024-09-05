Verses from Bhagavad Gita or Ramcharitmanas should be recited in schools: Yogi Adityanath

"Our scriptures reflect reverence for the guru with the mantra, 'Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu'. Sant Kabir Das, in the quote 'Guru Govind Dou Khade', has placed the guru even higher than the god. The reverence for the guru exists because without devotion, knowledge cannot be attained. It is also said here that 'Shraddhavan Labhate Gyanam' (the devoted attains knowledge). And those who lack knowledge cannot achieve anything in life," he said.