Violence in UP's Bareilly as supporters of Islamic cleric hit the streets on 'jail bharo' call

Thousands of Khan's supporters gathered near the Islamia College ground of Biharipur under Kotwali police station and raised slogans, officials said.

"The government is treating Muslims as an enemy. We are against the anti-Muslim policies of the government," Raza told reporters outside his residence after the Friday prayers.

He tried to join the protesters on streets but was stopped by the local administration.

Inspector General of Police of Bareilly Range Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters, "Maulana Tauqeer Raza had announced that he would court arrest against the policies of the government. He was stopped and peacefully asked to return home. The condition is peaceful and under control. Sufficient police force has been deployed in the area."

According to police sources, Khan had on Thursday sought permission from the district administration for his "jail bharo" call, but his request was declined citing the law and order situation.

The district administration also sealed the Islamia College ground where Khan had asked his supporters to gather.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said some people pelted stones at the Shyamatganj market. Two people were injured in the incident and the administration is yet to identify them, officials said.

Two FIRs have been registered regarding the matter and those responsible will be identified, the officials said.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a Barelvi cleric, is the head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), a political organisation.

He is a direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi, the founder of Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam.