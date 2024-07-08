Watch | Newly-built road caves in as canal water floods fields in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

A user commented, "Is there a road in a pothole or a pothole on the road."

Another jokingly wrote, "It's dropping like Parle-G biscuit drops in Chai."

"If Bihar has done corruption in the bridge, then Uttar Pradesh is not far behind. We'll bump them into the road," commented a third.

"This road did not sink, this river has done it on the road without spending and saved the government's money to build the river," commented a fourth.

"How deadly is OMG, what about the passengers who will go from there?" commented a fifth.

Another user commented, "Both the engineer/contractor had to be arrested by now, how did the drain be made without a drain pipe? It will now be investigated, investigated and then something will come out."