Watch | Newly-built road caves in as canal water floods fields in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

A video of a newly-built road in Uttar Pradesh caving in due to canal water flooding fields is making rounds online.
Many parts of India are receiving heavy rains due to which there have been waterlogging and destruction. One such case in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar that has caught people's attention is where the road is seen caving into the canal water as the fields were flooded with water.
In a video shared on social media platform X by user named Sachin Gupta, the video begins with visuals of the road -- that looks like any other road. However, the road then caves in, revealing the canal water that is flowing underneath it.
The caption under the post written in Hindi reads, "This live video of the road collapse is from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The canal water has filled the fields. A lot of crops of the farmers have been destroyed."
The video was posted on July 6, and since then it has garnered over 114k views. It also received a flurry of comments.
A user commented, "Is there a road in a pothole or a pothole on the road."
Another jokingly wrote, "It's dropping like Parle-G biscuit drops in Chai."
"If Bihar has done corruption in the bridge, then Uttar Pradesh is not far behind. We'll bump them into the road," commented a third.
"This road did not sink, this river has done it on the road without spending and saved the government's money to build the river," commented a fourth.
"How deadly is OMG, what about the passengers who will go from there?" commented a fifth.
Another user commented, "Both the engineer/contractor had to be arrested by now, how did the drain be made without a drain pipe? It will now be investigated, investigated and then something will come out."
Recently, there have been incidents of bridge collapse in Bihar, after which the state government suspended 14 engineers.
A total of 10 bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the past 17 days.
Published 08 July 2024, 06:34 IST