WATCH | Off-leash dog bites minor inside Noida society lift

Responding to the PTI video on X, Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA), said, ''Strict enforcement needed. Heavy penalties on dog owners if they can't keep the pet on a leash in common areas of the society.'' Another X user Ishan Joshi wrote, ''Oh dear, just look at her! Without face cap/mask and leash, dogs should not be strictly allowed in public places or such common areas.'' Some social media users even called for jailing the dog's owner.