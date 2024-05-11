UP man finds wife with two other men in hotel room, thrashes trio: Report

A doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj caught his estranged wife allegedly in an objectionable position with two other men at a hotel when his suspicion led him to barge in, according to a report by India Today.
A video of the violent squabble caught on camera has gone viral. The drama unfolded when the husband, suspicious of his wife, barged into a hotel room where his wife and two other men were present and in an allegedly compromising situation, on Thursday night.
The event then lead to a physical confrontation between the husband, his family and the two men present with the wife.
The husband was caught on camera thrashing his wife and the men with a slipper.
The police told the publication that the couple had been living separately for the past one-year following a domestic dispute.
The police have arrested the woman, who is also employed as a doctor at a government hospital, and the two men involved, one from Ghaziabad and another from Bulandshahr.
The husband has also filed a complaint against his wife and the two men, alleging misconduct.
The woman has not yet lodged any complaint against her husband so far, as per police.
Published 11 May 2024, 06:12 IST