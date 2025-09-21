Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Wife can't claim maintenance if her action contributes to husband's incapacity to earn: Allahabad HC

Ved Prakash Singh was allegedly shot at by his wife's brother and father during an altercation at his clinic, rendering him incapable of earning or providing maintenance to her.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 19:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 19:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us