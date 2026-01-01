<p>Gonda (UP): Former Kaiserganj MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brij-bhushan-sharan-singh">Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh</a> on Wednesday alleged that he was removed from the Lok Sabha not by the people but through a conspiracy, and vowed to return to the lower house once more in his life.</p><p>Speaking in a news channel podcast, the BJP strongman said his term was cut short, and he was "humiliated and forced out."</p><p>"If I am alive, I will definitely go to the Lok Sabha once again… I will try to contest on a BJP ticket. If the party does not give a ticket, I will contest as an Independent candidate. But if I am alive, I will contest," he asserted.</p><p>He said it hurt him that he was not invited to the second year of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, even though he is a public representative.</p>.Amit Shah outlines BJP action plan for Bengal polls, projects Dilip Ghosh as key face.<p>The politician said he declined another invitation on grounds of self-respect, alleging that the original 'karsevaks' of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were ignored while those without contribution were invited.</p><p>He said he has not yet visited Ram Lalla, and when he does, he will stand in the queue like a common man.</p><p>Recalling the period when allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him, Singh said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did not make any statement against him at the time, a gesture he said he would never forget.</p><p>He said leaders from the BSP, JD(U), and RJD also refrained from making statements against him then.</p><p>On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh said he feels pained when questions are raised on the army and Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that Gandhi's advisors have a Leftist mindset, due to which such issues are raised that are "liked in Pakistan."</p><p>Singh, who represented three parliamentary constituencies of the Devipatan division six times, was replaced by the BJP in the 2024 general election following allegations against him by several female wrestlers.</p><p>His son Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded from Kaiserganj and currently represents the seat.</p>