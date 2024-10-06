Home
Woman kills infant son in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, held

The infant's body was found in the bushes near Idgah in Sahaspur, within the Seohara police station area, ASP Dharm Singh Marchal said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:46 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 16:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderBijnor

