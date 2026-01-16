Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman, lover stab husband to death in UP's Saharanpur; arrested

The woman is a mother of four children. She developed an illicit relationship with Saurabh.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsCrimeSaharanpuraffairstabbedillicit affair

Follow us on :

Follow Us