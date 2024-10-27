Home
Woman molested by coach attendant in train in Uttar Pradesh

SHO of Ballia GRP, Vivekanand said, 'A young woman from Motihari district, Bihar, was allegedly molested and harassed by coach attendant Rakesh Kumar Srivastava while she was asleep on her berth.'
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:12 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 08:12 IST
