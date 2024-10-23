Woman passenger held with 750 cartridges from Bihar-bound train

<p>Ballia (UP): A 20-year-old woman was arrested here with 750 cartridges on Wednesday from a passenger train going to Chhapra in Bihar, police said.</p><p>The arrest was made by the government railway police (GRP) at Ballia Railway Station following a tip-off that the accused was travelling in train number 05446 with 750 cartridges of .315 bore, Subhash Chandra Yadav, GRP in-charge at Ballia, said.</p><p>The woman, identified as Manita Singh, is a resident of Nadihar village in the Rajgarh police station area of Mirzapur district, Yadav said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Deaf-mute woman raped, child molested in Chitrakoot.<p>The cartridges were found in a bag with the woman travelling in the train that originated from Varanasi, the officer said.</p><p>During interrogation, the woman told the police she was going to Chhapra with the cartridges. She said two persons -- Ankit Kumar Pandey and Roshan Yadav -- both from Ghazipur, had asked her to deliver the ammunition to Chhapra, Yadav said.</p><p>A detailed probe is on in the matter and the police are trying to arrest Pandey and Yadav, he added.</p><p>Earlier, on September 28, total 825 cartridges were recovered from Ballia Railway Station and two persons were arrested in connection. </p>