<p>Lucknow: One may have come across cases of women leaving their husbands over dowry matters or cruelty but in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, a woman left her husband after her followers declined on Instagram allegedly due to household chores.</p><p>The woman was so furious over decline in the numbers that she lodged a complaint with the police against her husband stating that he often asked her to perform household chores.</p><p>‘’My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning of the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make reels,’’ she said in her complaint, according to the police sources. She told the cops that she posted two reels daily on her Instagram account.</p> .<p>The husband also lodged a counter complaint against his wife stating that she was always busy making reels as a result of which the household work got affected. He also said that she threatened to leave him if she was not allowed to make reels.</p><p>Sources said that the wife left her husband and went back to her parents after her Instagram followers declined.</p><p>Sources said that the police had a tough time in resolving the matter and the wife remained adamant on posting reels on her Instagram account daily. </p><p>‘’The matter has been resolved and the woman has returned to her husband,’’ said Mahila Thana in-charge Aruna Rai.</p>