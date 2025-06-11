Menu
'Didn't get time to make reels': Woman threatens to leave husband after Insta followers take a nosedive

The woman was so furious over decline in the numbers that she lodged a complaint with the police against her husband stating that he often asked her to perform household chores.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 12:19 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 12:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshInstagramTrending

