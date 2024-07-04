Home
Woman, two children killed as rice-laden truck overturns on hut in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

The incident happened around 2 am, killing Sarla (35) and her children Karan (15) and Vicky (12) in their sleep.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 07:30 IST
Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: A woman and her two sons died when a rice-laden truck lost control and overturned on their hut in Behta Mujawar on Thursday, police said.

The family used to reside in the hut and ran a small shop, said Circle Officer Bangarmau, Arvind Kumar.

The incident happened around 2 am, killing Sarla (35) and her children Karan (15) and Vicky (12) in their sleep, they said.

Sarla's husband Rajkumar was sleeping outside the hut and he survived, the police said, adding the truck driver fled after the incident.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the driver, the police said.

Published 04 July 2024, 07:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

