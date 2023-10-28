JOIN US
Woman's body with iron rod piercing through stomach found in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated 28 October 2023, 11:45 IST

Etah, UP: The body of a woman with an iron rod piercing through the stomach was found from the bushes on the banks of the Kali river in the district, a police official said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said police reached the spot after being informed about the body.

He said it has been sent for a postmortem, and it will be known after the report comes in whether the woman was raped before being killed.

The crime scene falls in the Bagbala police station area. Kushwaha said efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

All angles are being examined, he said.

