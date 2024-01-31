JOIN US
Youth found hanging from tree in UP, family suspects foul play

The family members of the victim named Anis said that he left the house after receiving a call but did not return following which they informed the police, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.
Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in Begumpura area of this district, police on Wednesday said.

The victim's family members suspect that the accused allegedly killed him before hanging his body from a tree, Jain added.

Further probe is on into the matter, police said, adding no arrests have been made so far.

