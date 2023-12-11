Youth kills teen sister in UP village for refusing to stop texting

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A teenage girl was allegedly shot dead by her brother after she refused to stop texting on her phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in in Shekhpura Kadeem village on Sunday night when Muskan (17) was allegedly using her mobile phone and her brother Aditya asked her to stop texting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Abhimaniyu Manglik said.

Muskan refused to listen to her brother and as the argument escalated, Aditya allegedly shot her using a country-made pistol, the ASP said.