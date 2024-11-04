Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; CM Dhami announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

The 43-seater bus plunged into a 200-metre gorge and landed close to a rivulet in Almora's Marchula area just 35 km before its destination Ramnagar.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 04:58 IST
India NewsUttarakhandAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us