<p>At least 60 people, mostly workers, were injured when two loco trains collided inside the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydro-electric project tunnel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamoli">Chamoli</a> district.</p><p>The incident happened on Tuesday night when the loco trains, carrying labourers collided in the 13-kilometre long tunnel.</p><p>According to the officials, more than 100 workers and other employees were working inside the tunnel when the incident happened. Reports said that many workers fell as a result of the collision and suffered injuries. Some of them also suffered fractures.</p><p>Senior officials rushed to the spot on getting the information and rescue operations were launched immediately.</p>.Indore water contamination: Residents claim 8 deaths; authorities says three died.<p>The injured were admitted to the hospitals in Gopeshwar and Pipalkoti. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable, the officials added.</p><p>The construction work inside the tunnel has been stopped following the incident. Loco trains are used for transporting the workers and heavy materials inside the tunnel.</p><p>The officials said that preliminary investigations indicated some technical fault behind the mishap. The collision happened in a narrow and dark section of the tunnel, sources said. An inquiry has been ordered into the mishap.</p><p>The 444-MW hydroelectric project was being built on the Alaknanda river between Helang and Pipalkoti in the district and is scheduled to be completed next year.</p>