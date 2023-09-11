Army officer kills woman with whom he was in relationship in Uttarakhand, arrested

Ramendu Upadhyay, a lieutenant colonel in the Army, was arrested on Monday for the murder of the woman whose body with injury marks on the head was found on the outskirts of the city previous day, SP (City) Sarita Dobhal said.

Upadhyay who was posted in Clement Town here had alcohol with the woman, identified as Shreya Sharma, in a restaurant on Saturday night and offered to take her on a long drive to which she agreed. However, after reaching a desolate place on the outskirts of the city he parked the car and hit the woman repeatedly on the head with a hammer until she died, Dobhal said.