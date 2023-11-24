Collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel had no safety exit, was built through geological fault: Probe panel member

There was also no escape passage, despite government guidelines recommending emergency exits for tunnels longer than 1.5 km, he added.

"Once the rescue operations are over, we will conduct detailed investigations to find out loopholes in the construction," the panel member said.

He declined to comment further before the full investigations were completed.

The tunnel was being built by the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation which is under India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A ministry spokesperson, who speaks on behalf of the company, did not respond to a request for comment.

The government said on Wednesday it had ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to audit 29 tunnels being constructed across India.

"Himalayan geology is not as predictable as we generally think," NHAI member Vishal Chauhan told reporters when asked on Friday if the government could have been better prepared for such an emergency.

"There are multiple obstacles and we are using the best technology to find solutions," he added.

'A series of lapses'

The tunnel was being built as part of the ambitious, $1.5 billion Char Dham project, designed to connect four important Hindu pilgrimage sites in north India through 890km of two-lane road.

It is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The government had said it employed environmentally friendly techniques in the design of the whole project to make geologically unstable stretches safer.