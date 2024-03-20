Congress candidate from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal gets income tax summons

Godiyal was the president of the state Congress before he was succeeded by Karan Mahara.

"It has been done at the behest of the BJP which is notorious for using the central agencies to harass its political adversaries," he said.

Godiyal is pitted against BJP's Anil Baluni in the Pauri Lok Sabha seat. Accusing the BJP of 'stooping to cheap methods' to demoralise the opposition in the face of a tough challenge from him in the Lok Sabha seat, Godiyal said the summons have been sent to him with an intention not to let him focus on the coming polls.

"I have done nothing wrong. They can harass me but can do no harm to me. The BJP must understand that we are the followers of Bhagat Singh. We can be hanged but will never compromise with our values," he said.

He alleged the Centre is trying to make sure he doesn't win the election but the people of the constituency will not let him lose.

Asked whether he would visit the I-T office in Thane on March 22, he said his lawyers have communicated to the I-T department that he will respond to the summons after the polls.

When asked what the summons are about, Godiyal said it says nothing specific. It only asks me to present myself at its office in Thane on March 22.