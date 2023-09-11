Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Dengue cases rise to 1,130 in Uttarakhand, 15 related deaths so far

According to the report, 24 new cases of dengue were reported on Sunday, out of which 15 are from Dehradun, eight from Nainital and one from Udham Singh Nagar district.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 01:22 IST

Follow Us

The number of dengue cases has climbed to 1,130 in Uttarakhand where the mosquito-borne viral disease has so far claimed 15 lives, according to a state health department report.

With 655 cases, Dehradun district accounts for more than half of the dengue infections reported across the state.

The district has also registered 13 dengue-related deaths -- the highest in the state.

According to the report, 24 new cases of dengue were reported on Sunday, out of which 15 are from Dehradun, eight from Nainital and one from Udham Singh Nagar district.

On the bright side, 860 dengue patients have also recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 01:22 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandHealthcare

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT