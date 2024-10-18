Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Dhami receives draft of rules for implementing UCC in Uttarakhand, says it is meant for equality for all

The nine-member government appointed committee headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh handed over the document to Dhami at the secretariat.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 07:43 IST
India NewsUttarakhandPushkar Singh Dhamiuniform civil codeUCC

Follow us on :

Follow Us