Drug peddler who used helicopter to ferry heroin arrested at Gauchar airstrip in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar: A drug peddler was arrested from Gauchar airstrip after he got down from a helicopter and was found carrying smack (street name for heroin), an official said on Monday.
The 31-year-old Alok Thapliyal was supplying the contraband through the Dehradun-Gauchar helicopter service, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said.
He was arrested with more than 7 grams of smack on Sunday as part of an intensive drive being carried out in the state to stop the illegal drug trade, she said.
A resident of Gauchar, the accused used to bring smack from Dehradun to Gauchar by helicopter and sold it at high prices, she said.
A case has been registered against Thapliyal at Karnaprayag police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.