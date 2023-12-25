JOIN US
india

Drug peddler who used helicopter to ferry heroin arrested at Gauchar airstrip in Uttarakhand

Last Updated 25 December 2023, 09:49 IST

Gopeshwar: A drug peddler was arrested from Gauchar airstrip after he got down from a helicopter and was found carrying smack (street name for heroin), an official said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Alok Thapliyal was supplying the contraband through the Dehradun-Gauchar helicopter service, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said.

He was arrested with more than 7 grams of smack on Sunday as part of an intensive drive being carried out in the state to stop the illegal drug trade, she said.

A resident of Gauchar, the accused used to bring smack from Dehradun to Gauchar by helicopter and sold it at high prices, she said.

A case has been registered against Thapliyal at Karnaprayag police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(Published 25 December 2023, 09:49 IST)
India News Uttarakhand Crime Drugs drug bust

